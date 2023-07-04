Egypt and Turkey reappoint ambassadors to restore diplomatic relations

Egypt and Turkey have appointed ambassadors to each other's capitals in order to restore normal diplomatic relations, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Amr Elhamamy is to become Egypt's ambassador in Ankara while Turkey nominated Salih Mutlu Sen to become its ambassador in Cairo, the ministry said in a statement.

"This step aims to establish normal relations between the two countries once again and demonstrates their mutual determination to work towards enhancing their bilateral relations."

They agreed to reappoint ambassadors back in April after their foreign ministers from met in Cairo.

At the time, Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry said the reappointment of ambassadors would "crown" a years-long process to arrange a presidential summit between the two countries, but said there was no specific timeline for when diplomatic ties would be fully restored.

Relations between the two nations became tense in 2013 when Egypt’s military, at the time led by Mr El Sisi, removed the country's president, Mohamed Morsi, a member of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood.

The two countries withdrew their ambassadors soon after, with accusations from Cairo that Turkey was supporting militant Islamic groups in the region and interfering in domestic affairs of Arab nations.