Settler attacks injure 34 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

At least 34 people have been injured after Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian property in the occupied West Bank overnight, according to a Palestinian official.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported attacks on homes, 140 cars, shops and fields. Incidents were reported at locations just north of the Palestinian capital Ramallah, the flashpoint northern West Bank town of Hawara and several other sites.

The outbreak of settler violence comes after Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis near the settlement of Eli on Tuesday afternoon, an attack claimed by Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently declared that “all options are open”.

There have been widespread Palestinian reports that Israeli troops witnessed the attacks without making any attempt to prevent them.

Mourners at the funeral of one of the four Israelis killed in Tuesday's attack near the settlement of Eli. AFP

Israeli outlet Ynet news reported that three Israelis were arrested.

Palestinian news agency Wafa also said that a 12-year-old Palestinian boy was severely injured by settlers when he was attacked travelling home on his bike.

The news draws parallels with a deadly settler rampage in Hawara in February, which came in the aftermath of a gun attack that killed two Israeli brothers near by.

Settlers were reported to have opened fire at Palestinians in the town overnight.

A group also set up camp at the illegal West Bank outpost of Evyatar, which for years has been a source of tension between settlers and the Israeli military, who frequently block attempts to resettle the area.

Politician Zvi Sukkot of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, part of Israel's ruling coalition, declared: "We've returned home to Evyatar ... terrorists should know that any attack will only deepen the Jewish hold on the territory."

An Israeli Apache helicopter was used in Monday's raid on Jenin, the first time such action has taken place since the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. EPA

A growing number of Israeli politicians are calling for a widespread military operation in the West Bank, despite critics saying such a move would achieve little against a wave of attacks carried out not by organised Palestinian militant groups, but disparate bands of disillusioned young men.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a longtime advocate for the settler movement, called for such a move as well as a return to targeted Israeli assassinations from the air and a law to allow the death penalty for terrorists.

Tensions rocketed in the region after an Israeli raid on the Palestinian city of Jenin on Monday, which led to the deaths of seven Palestinians and more than 90 injuries. Eight Israeli soldiers were also injured.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says that 174 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in Palestinian territories since the start of the year.

Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank have killed 24 people in 2023.