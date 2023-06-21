Palestinian teenager Sadil Naghnaghia declared dead after being shot by Israeli forces

Sadil Naghnaghia, 15, a Palestinian girl who was shot in the forehead by Israeli forces while filming an armoured vehicle during a military raid in Jenin, was declared dead on Wednesday morning, the Wafa news agency announced, citing Palestinian doctors.

Medical staff at Jenin Hospital where Sadil was being treated said she died as a result of the bullet wound to her head during the Israeli operation in Jenin on Monday.

Sadil's family told The National on Tuesday that doctors had declared her brain dead but that "her heart was still beating".

Her death increased the number of people killed as a result of the clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen in Jenin to seven. At least 91 others were injured, of whom 18 are in serious or critical condition.

On Tuesday, Palestinian gunmen shot dead four Israelis near a settlement in the occupied West Bank and wounded several others. One attacker was killed at the scene and the other was shot later after fleeing in a car, Israeli officials said.

The deaths are the latest in a surge of violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which before Tuesday's shooting had killed at least 166 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian this year.

Israeli soldiers block a road near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday. EPA

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called for urgent US and international intervention to pressure Israel to de-escalate in the West Bank as more Israeli security forces were deployed in the occupied territory overnight.

The United States expressed concern over the escalation in violence, with State Department spokesman Matthew Miller saying Washington was "concerned about the continuation of violence in Israel and the West Bank in recent weeks that has killed and injured Palestinian and Israeli civilians".

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel's actions in the West Bank.

“The ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's unequivocal rejection of the grave violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces. It extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Palestine, while also wishing a speedy recovery for the injured,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and the territory, excluding East Jerusalem, is now home to about 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.