Jordan's security forces detain 31 suspected drug dealers in anti-narcotics drive

Jordanian security forces have apprehended 31 suspected drug dealers in an extensive anti-narcotics operation.

About two-thirds of the arrests were made in areas bordering southern Syria.

Narcotics in the kingdom are mainly sourced from areas in southern Syria under the control of the Syrian military and pro-Iranian militia, Jordanian officials say.

Curbing the flows has been the main objective of a rapprochement, with Jordan supporting the readmission of Syria's President Bashar Al Assad to the Arab League last month.

“Anti-narcotics personnel have been continuing their extensive campaigns to persecute all forms of dealings in all narcotics,” a police spokesman said.

One of the suspected dealers was apprehended in Irbid with 23,000 packs of hashish and 2,000 “narcotic pills”, a reference to the amphetamine known as Captagon.

Security forces also raided a shop in the area that was thought to operate as a dealing centre and detained four suspects.

In the neighbouring governorate of Ramtha, two people were found with 3.5kg of crystal myth in their possession.

In the northern Badia region, two men were apprehended along with 15,000 packs of hashish and 20,000 pills with another dealer, the police spokesman said.

The authorities did not release the names or nationalities of those in custody.

Northern Badia contains parts of the Black Desert, a plateau covered with volcanic rock that stretches between Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Its slopes and paths serve as a main conduit of Captagon from Syria to Jordan to inner Arabia, as well as hashish that for decades has been produced in areas controlled by Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley, Arab security officials say.

The drug flows have marred Jordan's relations with Saudi Arabia.

Over the last year, Jordanian officials have described the channels as a national security threat.

Jordanian authorities said last week that customs and border forces had foiled an attempt to smuggle 67kg of Captagon pills from Syria.

The seizure was the first since the return of Damascus to the Arab League last month. Syria's membership in the Arab League was suspended in November 2011.

Captagon smuggling across the 360km border separating Jordan and Syria has surged since 2018.

In that year, the Syrian military, with support from Russia, regained control over most of the southern part of the country, from rebels who were fighting President Bashar Al Assad.