Jordan foiled 'terrorist scheme' to kill Shiite visitors, report says

Official paper says ISIS supporter was arrested in 2021 as tried to buy a rifle to carry out the plot

YAJOUZ, JORDAN- APRIL 26: Jordanian anti terrorism squad soldiers shoot at the training ground in a desert camp of Yajouz outside of Amman, Jordan. A fierce fighting unit known to have thwarted numerous terror incidents in Jordan, the special operations unit has now become the 71st Battlalion in the country's military. The Anti-Terrorism squad of the Special Operations unit of Jordan's military is made to face a higher risk of terror attacks by boosting its special forces and training troops from neighbouring countries such as Iraq. (Salah Malkawi/ The National)
The National author image
The National
Jun 06, 2023
Jordanian intelligence foiled a "terrorist scheme" to kill Shiite visitors at a shrine in the centre of the kingdom two years ago, the official Al Rai newspaper said on Tuesday.

Details of the plot were revealed as officials from Jordan and Iran signalled a desire to improve ties following a Chinese-brokered rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March.

The paper said intelligence personnel arrested a male ISIS supporter who had monitored a shrine in the town of Al Mazar, located 130km south of Amman, in August 2021.

The shrine contains the grave of Jaafar Al Tayyar, a companion of the Prophet Mohammed who was killed in a battle against Byzantine forces in the seventh century.

The man observed the movement of people at the shrine's entrance and exit, Al Rai said, citing official documents.

Jaafar Al Tayyar shrine. Wikimedia Commons

He sought to buy an automatic rifle to carry out the attack but was arrested before he could make a purchase, it said.

The State Security court charged him with "threatening to commit terrorist acts" and with "promoting the ideology of a terrorist group".

He was found guilty and sentenced to five years in jail.

The sentence was then reduced to four years, the paper reported, because the man was young and the court wanted to give him "an opportunity to reform the course of his life".

Updated: June 06, 2023, 4:39 AM
JordanISISIran
