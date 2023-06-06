Jordan crash kills eight as pickup trucks collide

Farm workers on board vehicles in northern governorate of Mafraq

A general view taken from the Jordanian Mafraq governate on July 7, 2018, shows a border crossing with Syria. AFP
Jun 06, 2023
At least eight people were killed on Tuesday in a collision between two pickup trucks in the northern Jordanian governorate of Mafraq.

State television reported that Civil Defence crews were “dealing with the accident”, and that farm workers were on board the two vehicles.

The casualties were taken to military and government hospitals in the area, which is close to Syria.

Mafraq governorate consists mostly of desert, but it contains farms that produce olives, vegetables and fruit, irrigated from ground wells.

This is a developing story.

JordanMiddle East
