Jordan royal wedding: The ceremony - in pictures

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif wed in a ceremony attended by kings, queens and heads of state in Amman.

The royal couple tied the knot at Zahran Palace as the nation of 11 million celebrated in the streets.

Ms Al Saif, a Saudi citizen, was led to the ceremony by Prince Hashem, King Abdullah's youngest son.

The couple were all smiles as guests cheered their union.

Prince William and his wife Catherine were among the European royal family members to greet the King and Queen at the Zahran Palace. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, represented the UAE.

