Sudan army and RSF continue battle in Khartoum hours before truce takes effect

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the country's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces fought battles in Khartoum and its two adjoining cities on Monday, hours before a truce is scheduled to take effect, residents said.

They said artillery, rocket launchers and heavy machineguns were used in the fighting in Khartoum and Omdurman and Bahri, two cities across the Nile.

There were also strikes by army aircraft on RSF positions.

Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Gen Mohamed Dagalo of the RSF appear determined to win outright, something that is predominantly viewed by analysts as unlikely given the nature of the urban warfare, now entering its sixth week.

The proposed seven-day truce, mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia, is to take effect at 9.45pm on Monday. It would be the latest in a series of ceasefires, all unsuccessful, declared since the fighting began on April 15.

Each side has blamed the other for breaches of the agreements.

A member of the Sudanese army speaks to a man outside stores in a street market in southern Khartoum. AFP

The latest truce, according to a joint Saudi-US statement, could be extended, subject to the agreement of both sides.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF said they would honour the truce.

In a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, Riyadh acknowledged the many broken ceasefires in Sudan since fighting began.

However, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that “unlike previous ceasefires, the deal reached in Jeddah was signed by the parties and will be supported by a US-Saudi and internationally-backed monitoring mechanism.”

Fighting has killed at least 1,000 people and displaced more than one million, internally and into neighbouring countries such as Egypt, Chad and South Sudan.

Millions are trapped in Khartoum with little or no access to water, electricity or medicine. Most of the city’s health care facilities have closed.

Much of the sprawling and dusty Nile-side city is deserted. Many residents have left while others are taking shelter in their homes.

Looting is widespread. Homes, banks, relief aid warehouses, stores and factories have all been targeted by criminal gangs or suspected RSF fighters who have lost their bases or are left without supplies.

Many of the RSF fighters have taken refuge in densely populated neighbourhoods, turning residents into human shields.

With most banks in Khartoum shut, warehouses and factories looted or burnt, and fuel in scarce supply, food has become increasingly difficult to obtain.

Aid agencies have increased their response to the crisis despite the challenges. Currently, 25 million people, more than half of Sudan’s population, are in need of assistance.

Smoke billows in the distance in Khartoum on May 22, 2023, as fighting between two rival generals persists. AFP

On Sunday, Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator, called for the “safe delivery of aid” and the restoration of essential services.

The warring parties signed an agreement in Jeddah on May 12 to protect civilians and let in aid shipments in.

Alongside Khartoum, the western region of Darfur has suffered some of the worst violence.

The UN said that hundreds of people have been killed there in battles between the army and the RSF, whose roots are from the region.

On Sunday, it said that all 86 gathering sites for displaced people in west Darfur’s city of Geneina “have reportedly been burnt to the ground”.

Darfur is still reeling from a conflict that erupted in 2003, when former dictator Omar Al Bashir unleashed the Janjaweed militia – the predecessor of the RSF – to crush the rebellion there by ethnic minority groups.

Two decades later, the root causes for that rebellion largely remain.

A 2021 coup jointly staged by Gen Al Burhan and Gen Dagalo has created a security vacuum that sparked ethnic and tribal fighting in Darfur that claimed hundreds of lives and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.