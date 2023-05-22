Iran's security chief Ali Shamkhani replaced

Admiral led Supreme National Security Council for 10 years

Ali Shamkhani has been replaced as Iran's security chief. AP
The National author image
The National
May 22, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has replaced veteran security chief Ali Shamkhani as secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, the presidency said on Monday.

His position has been taken by Revolutionary Guards general Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

“While appreciating the 10-year efforts of Admiral Ali Shamkhani as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ayatollah Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi appointed Dr Ali Akbar Ahmadian to this position,” the president's website said.

Dr Ahmadian headed the Revolutionary Guards' “strategic centre” before assuming his new position, it said.

Updated: May 22, 2023, 9:08 AM
editor's picks
More from the national