Iran's security chief Ali Shamkhani replaced

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has replaced veteran security chief Ali Shamkhani as secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, the presidency said on Monday.

His position has been taken by Revolutionary Guards general Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

“While appreciating the 10-year efforts of Admiral Ali Shamkhani as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ayatollah Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi appointed Dr Ali Akbar Ahmadian to this position,” the president's website said.

Dr Ahmadian headed the Revolutionary Guards' “strategic centre” before assuming his new position, it said.