Number of displaced people in Sudan doubles to 700,000 in a week

The number of people displaced in Sudan has doubled in a week from 340,000 to 700,000, the International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday.

The huge increase comes despite efforts to bring the warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to the negotiating table through Saudi-brokered talks in Jeddah.

According to UN estimates an additional five million people will require humanitarian aid, bringing the total to 21 million people since the war began on the April 15.

The World Health Organisation says that more than 600 people have been killed in the violence and 5,000 people injured.

As violence continues for the 22nd consecutive day, Sudan's Doctors' Union said there were people still uncounted for in the death toll because of logistical difficulties and security concerns.

“Hospitals and health facilities in Gneineh are still out of service to this moment,” it said on Monday.

“No major progress” has been made at the talks in Jeddah, where the warring sides have sent representatives, a Saudi diplomat told AFP.

“A permanent ceasefire isn't on the table. Every side believes it is capable of winning the battle,” the source said.

Khartoum burns amid fighting between the forces of two rival generals in Sudan. AFP

Kholood Khair, founder of the Khartoum-based think tank Confluence Advisory, said the delegations “are there mostly to curry favours with the Saudis and the Americans, rather than to credibly use this platform as a means to reach an agreement”.

Several ceasefires have been breached as both sides continued to launch attacks and compete for military gain.

The aid operation in Sudan remains severely underfunded.

“The only fully funded operation in the world now is in Ukraine. All other operations are catastrophically underfunded,” said Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council.