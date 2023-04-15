Saudis among those released by Houthis to Riyadh

A flight carrying rebel prisoners of war left Saudi Arabia bound for Yemen on Saturday, and 16 Saudi prisoners were released to Riyadh, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

The flights are part of a three-day exchange involving nearly 900 detainees that comes amid a renewed push to end Yemen's eight-year war between Iran-backed rebels and a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognised government.

On Friday, 318 prisoners were transported on four flights between government-controlled Aden and the rebel-held capital Sanaa, reuniting with their families ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al Fitr next week.

Saturday's flight from the southern Saudi city of Abha took off before 9am, headed for Sanaa with 120 Houthi rebel prisoners, ICRC public affairs and media adviser Jessica Moussan said.

Photos shared by the ICRC and family members of detainees on social media showed emotional reunions, with many prisoners not having embraced their families in years. Some were even forcibly disappeared, and hadn't been able to communicate with the outside world.

Prisoner Tawfiq Al Mansouri's brother told The National he had not heard from him in eight months, ever since he was taken to an unknown location by the Houthis. Al Mansouri has been detained for eight years and is expected to be reunited with his family on Sunday, the third day of the prisoner exchange.

Buses carried the rebel prisoners on to the tarmac at Abha airport, which has previously come under attack from Houthi drones and missiles.

Wheelchairs were positioned near the buses to take some of the prisoners to the plane.

Sixteen Saudis and three Sudanese are expected to be transferred from Sanaa to Riyadh later on Saturday.

Sudan is part of the Saudi-led coalition and has provided ground troops for the fighting.

In addition, 100 Houthis were due to be flown on three flights to Sanaa from Mokha on the Red Sea coast, a town held by the coalition-backed government.



The prisoner exchange is a confidence-building measure coinciding with an intense diplomatic push to end Yemen's war, which has left hundreds of thousands dead from the fighting, as well as knock-on effects like food insecurity and lack of access to health care.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, visited Sanaa this week along with Omani officials for several days of talks with members of the Houthi leadership. Mr Al Jaber left late on Thursday without finalising a proposed truce but with plans for more talks, according to Houthi and Yemeni government sources.

The UN special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who hailed the talks as the closest Yemen has come to making real progress towards peace, was scheduled to brief the UN Security Council in New York later on Saturday.

Senior aides to US President Joe Biden also praised the progress towards resolving the conflict after "constructive" talks in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The meetings included Mr Biden's top Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk, and his Yemen envoy, Tim Lenderking, and took place on Thursday and Friday, said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

"Their discussions focused on the critical progress being made towards a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Yemen, which President Biden has long prioritised," Ms Watson said in a statement. "The US side confirmed its support for the defence of Saudi Arabia against threats from Yemen and elsewhere."

The peace effort comes as Saudi Arabia and Iran work to restore diplomatic relations after a seven-year gap, under an agreement brokered by China last month.

Active combat in Yemen has reduced since a UN-brokered ceasefire last April. The truce officially lapsed in October but has largely held.