Executions in Iran surge 75 per cent in 2022, rights groups say

Iran executed almost 600 people last year in an attempt to spread fear, rights groups said on Thursday after months of anti-regime protests.

Tehran executed at least 582 people last year – the highest number since 2015, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty.

Iran is one of the world's biggest executioners and in 2021 was second behind only China for the number of executions.

The surge came as Iran was rocked by nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, sparking public fury against Tehran and its hardline rule.

More than 500 people were killed in the ensuing crackdown by security forces.

It regularly executes people on drug-related charges and moharebeh, or "emnity against God", and often executes juvenile offenders.

Relatives say loved ones are often moved to solitary confinement without notifying the family of their imminent execution and that the authorities bury prisoners without family members being present.

Tehran has sentenced at least a dozen people to death this year, according to Amnesty International, which warned of a "chilling execution spree" last month.

Authorities use the death penalty to repress ethnic minorities, the rights group said, executing at least one Arab, 14 Kurds and 13 Balochis after "grossly unfair trials".

A tweet about the execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, the second capital punishment linked to the protests. AFP

At least 94 people were killed in January and February this year, according to findings from Amnesty and the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre.

Two women are among the 151 executed so far this year, according to Iran Human Rights.

Four people have been executed over the recent protests, described by the UN as "state-sanctioned killing".

Dozens of others are on death row for joining the demonstrations, which Tehran has blamed on foreign powers, particularly the US and Israel.

All were found guilty of moharebeh after speedy trials – in some cases those accused were given only 15 minutes to defend themselves.

Western powers issued new sanctions over the executions, targeting members of Iran's judiciary and senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials.

Authorities said the men had killed members of the security forces, but rights groups and activists denounced the trials as "sham hearings" with little evidence.