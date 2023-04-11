Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers could meet in May

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria may hold talks in early May as part of Russia's attempt to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Nato alliance member Turkey has been a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar Al Assad during a 12-year civil war, and has sent its own troops into swathes of the country's north.

"The meeting will most probably take place in early May, in Moscow," Mr Cavusoglu told broadcaster A Haber, saying it could lead to a leaders' meeting.

Syrian and Turkish defence ministers held talks in Moscow in December in the highest-level encounter since the war began.

Moscow is Mr Assad's main ally and Russia has encouraged a reconciliation with Ankara. But Damascus demands full withdrawal of Turkish troops for relations to be restored.