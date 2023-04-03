Iran universities to withhold services from unveiled students

Universities in Iran will bar unveiled female students from accessing various services.

The ministry of science, research and technology said all universities and higher education centres under its supervision will be able to bar female students without the hijab from accessing educational and welfare services, according to a statement carried by the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

An education official from the health ministry said medical schools "are prohibited from providing any services to students without the Islamic hijab".

The move comes as Tehran signals stricter enforcement of hijab laws after months ofnationwide protests triggered by the death of a young woman arrested by morality police.

Mahsa Amini died after being detained for allegedly violating the mandatory hijab rules, which require women to be veiled in public.

Her death sparked public fury and demonstrations across the country in which women burned head coverings and called for regime change.

On Saturday, Iran's judiciary chief threatened to prosecute women not wearing the hijab "without mercy".

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said not wearing a veil was "tantamount to enmity with [our] values" and would be "punished and prosecuted without mercy".

His warning followed a statement from the interior ministry describing the veil as “one of the civilisational foundations of the Iranian nation," adding there would be no “retreat or tolerance” on the issue.

Women in Iran have been required to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothing in public since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, although many women bravely defy the rules.

They are also banned from singing and dancing in public.

Two women were arrested last week after a man attacked them with yoghurt, apparently for not covering their hair in public.

Video of the incident went viral on social media.

The judiciary said the two women were detained on charges of showing their hair in public, while the man was held for disturbing public order.

Also on Sunday, the education ministry published a set of guidelines for institutes, asking teachers to "pay special attention" to the hijab and "chastity".

It said teachers should use textbooks to explain the necessity of the hijab and chastity and "enrich" student's leisure time by encouraging student organisations in the field.

An array of other guidelines to promote wearing the hijab followed, including using "popular figures" and Olympians to explain the hijab and Islamic culture.

Schoolgirls and university students have been vocal in the protests and have found themselves at the centre of a government backlash.

A spate of poisonings — suspected to be gas attacks — have been reported at girls' schools across Iran since November.

Rights groups and activists say the government is behind the attacks, while Tehran has blamed protesters.