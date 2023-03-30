Beirut's $122 million airport terminal contract cancelled

A contract signed between Lebanon and a private consortium to build a new $122 million terminal at Beirut airport was cancelled on Thursday following public outcry over the deal.

Lebanon last Monday announced the construction of a new terminal at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport, which is set to welcome about 3.5 million passengers a year by 2027.

But on Thursday, Ali Hamie, the country's caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, said he had cancelled the contract “in the wake of the legal controversy taking place in the country”.

“Despite the project of constructing the new terminal for travellers is of great importance … I announce courageously that we terminate the contract and that we consider it not to be in effect,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Mr Hamie announced that Lebanon had awarded a contract to build and operate the new terminal for 25 years to two firms — Lebanese Air Transport and Irish airport company DAA International.

However, the absence of a competitive bidding process for a contract valued at more than 100 million dollars led to public criticism and opposition from civil society groups and members of parliament.

A statement signed by 10 civil society associations expressed deep concern “at the serious violations” of the law. They said the move “opens the door to corruption and nepotism and allows illegal use of public funds”.

Critics said the agreement between the parties circumvented a 2021 law on public procurement.

The international community has made the implementation of the law a condition for providing financial aid to Lebanon.

The single terminal at Beirut airport was constructed in 1998 and has not been expanded for more than 20 years. This has led to persistent problems of overcrowding and delays.

Lebanon's infrastructure has been reeling from three years of unprecedented economic crisis, which has plunged more than 80 per cent of the population into poverty.