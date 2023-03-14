Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrives in Moscow

Syria's President Bashar Al Assad arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on his first official visit outside the Middle East since last month's earthquake.

Mr Assad is to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit, alongside a large Syrian ministerial delegation, the Syrian Presidency said on Telegram.

An official reception took place at Vnukovo International Airport, where Mr Assad was received by Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Ambassador to Syria Aleksandr Yefimov and Syrian Ambassador in Moscow Bashar Al Jaafari, the official Sana news agency reported.

READ MORE Russia sends soldiers to help Syria clear quake rubble as hopes of finding survivors fade

The national anthems of the two countries were played and Mr Assad reviewed the honour guard.

In February, Mr Assad called his Mr Putin and supported his position regarding Ukraine, according to a Syrian presidency statement amid the continuing Russian invasion.

Mr Assad described the Russian offensive in Ukraine as a "correction of history".

Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched a military campaign in Syria in 2015 that helped to turn the tide of the civil war in favour of Mr Assad, with extensive aerial bombardment of opposition-held areas.

Moscow increased its presence in Syria after the US pulled out its forces in 2019.