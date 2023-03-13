Tunisian parliament convenes for first time since 2021

Tunisia's new parliament convened on Monday in the country's first functioning legislature since July 2021, when President Kais Saied suspended parliament and dismissed the government.

Tunisia's main opposition coalition has declared it will not recognise the new parliament, the members of which were chosen in December and January in elections boycotted by the President's opponents and ignored by much of the public. Just 11 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots.

During Monday's inaugural session, members were to elect a new speaker to succeed the leader of Islamist movement Ennahdha, Rached Ghannouchi. Ennahdha had the largest number of members in the previous parliament.

Only journalists from state broadcasters and the official state news agency were allowed inside the parliament for the opening session, during which dozens of reporters protested outside.

The session comes amid a growing crackdown on opposition Islamists, independent media outlets and other dissenting voices, and on migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

President Saied suspended the previous parliament in July 2021, claiming it was an effort to save the country.

Since then, he has been ruling through decrees.

He has changed the country’s constitution through a referendum that had only a 30 per cent participation rate and dissolved most of the country’s elected bodies, including municipal councils.

Parties boycotted elections

The new legislature has less power than its predecessor, according to the new constitution.

It is meant to have 161 members, compared with 217 in the previous parliament. But only 154 candidates were elected in the two-round legislative ballot, because no candidates bothered to run in seven electoral districts representing Tunisians abroad, reflecting widespread disillusionment with the political system.

Most political parties boycotted the elections, with the view that the electoral process initiated by Mr Saied was designed to establish his control over the country.

The main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, said on Sunday it does not recognise the new parliament “resulting from an illegitimate constitution and elections that were boycotted by a large majority”.

