Tunisia’s Kais Saied plans to dissolve municipalities in latest political shakeup

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied will soon issue a decree to dissolve all the country’s municipal councils and replace them with special appointees.

The move is the latest in a string of major political changes the President insists are needed to put the country back on track after political deadlocks and a stagnating economy.

“Tunisia is living in a difficult financial situation, although we did not cause it at all,” Mr Saied said in an address he shared on the Presidency’s Facebook page late on Wednesday.

“The battle we are leading by law against those who wreaked havoc in the country will continue with the same force.”

Mr Saied said the same decree would also amend the existing electoral law for municipalities as well as the rules for the country’s lower legislative chamber, the House of Regions and Districts.

Last year, a referendum ratified changes to the country’s constitution trumpeted by Mr Saied as a rebalancing of power to put the country back on course.

The move placed more responsibility in the hands of the president at the expense of the judiciary and parliament. The referendum came a year after Mr Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament in what rivals called a coup.

Mr Saied’s move was initially welcomed by many who didn’t believe the system built after the overthrow of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 had delivered economic prosperity.

Many Tunisians were fed up with high inflation and unemployment, political turmoil and a system they felt had brought little improvement to their lives.

However, the turnout in the referendum was just 30.5 per cent.