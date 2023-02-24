Palestinians plan 'Day of Rage' after Israeli forces kill 11 in Nablus

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem were preparing for a “Day of Rage” on Friday after 11 people were killed in an Israeli raid a few days earlier.

The protest comes as the right-wing Israeli government advanced plans to build thousands of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank in a move expected to further stoke anger.

More than 100 people were wounded during the shoot-out on Wednesday afternoon when Israeli soldiers tried to apprehend suspected gunmen in Nablus's Old City.

Several of those killed were elderly civilians.

Protests have been planned near Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque after Friday prayers, several local groups announced.

Al Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem is a site considered holy by Muslims, Jews and Christians but has become a focal point of Israeli-Palestinian tension, with regular protests and clashes.

Shops were shut across Nablus on Thursday as part of a general strike after the raid, which also left vehicles and buildings damaged.

On Thursday, hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated in the commercial city of Nablus as they responded to calls by the Lions Den resistance movement to mark the 11 deaths.

“Try to ask who we are. We are the men of the den,” the protesters chanted in unison.

Similar scenes were seen also in Jenin, Ramallah, Hebron and Bethlehem on Thursday night.

Many in Nablus spent Wednesday evening and Thursday going from home to home to offer condolences to the families of the victims.

“The number of homes hosting wakes for people killed is a true testament to our resistance,” Tayseer Nasrallah, Fatah Revolutionary council member, told The National.

“The scene on Wednesday was exceptionally bloody because the occupying forces believe themselves to be above international law, with no respect for human rights.”

Hours after the raid, rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza, prompting Israel to respond with air strikes on what it said were military installations belonging to militant group Hamas that rules the Gaza strip.

The tension comes at a time when Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right cabinet member, has officially been given responsibility over Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The government has granted approval for 7,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, despite international condemnation.

Mr Smotrich, himself a settler, is considered an Israeli ultranationalist and believes in the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Hours after Wednesday's raid, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a public call for an end to Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territory.

“Each new settlement is another roadblock on the path to peace,” Mr Guterres told the UN's Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

“All settlement activity is illegal under international law. It must stop … incitement to violence is a dead end. Nothing justifies terrorism,” he said.

“Our immediate priority must be to prevent further escalation, reduce tensions and restore calm.

“The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is at its most combustible in years.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 2023 had so far been the bloodiest in more than 22 years, since the Second Intifada or uprising that began in 2000 and ended in 2005.

It said 62 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed this year.

Ten Israelis and a Ukrainian tourist died in Palestinian attacks in the same period, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry.