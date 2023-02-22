Israeli raid in West Bank's Nablus kills at least two and injures dozens

Two people were killed and at least 36 were injured during an Israeli raid in central Nablus, a street usually bustling with commercial traffic, the Palestinian Ministry of Health and social media videos showed.

Three medical staff were among the injured.

Local outlet Quds News Network shared a photo of Mohammad Anbousi, one of the two people killed in Wednesday's raid.

تغطية صحفية: صورة الشاب محمد عنبوسي الذي ارتقى بعد إصابته برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس. pic.twitter.com/gjwW5IQtAy — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 22, 2023

A witness told The National that Israeli forces were blocking ambulances from reaching some of the wounded.

The Palestinian Information Centre, an online platform, shared video of black smoke rising in the area where the confrontations took place on Wednesday afternoon.

“Men are burning tyres to distort Israeli occupation forces surrounding a home in Nablus's old city,” it said.

تغطية صحفية: "شبان يشعلون الإطارات للتشويش على قوات الاحتلال التي تحاصر أحد المنازل بالبلدة القديمة في نابلس".#فلسطين #نابلس pic.twitter.com/iR4q0RKQQG — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 22, 2023

“Clashes” broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Nablus, the Jerusalem Post said.

Israeli military surrounded a building believed to be occupied by a Palestinian “terrorist”, it said.

The Israeli military said an “operation” is ongoing in Nablus.

This is a developing story