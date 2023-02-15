Jordanian Foreign Minister to visit Syria after earthquake

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi will visit Syria on Wednesday to show solidarity with the country after last week's earthquake, the official Jordanian news agency said.

It would be the most senior visit by a Jordanian civilian official to Damascus since the 2011 revolt against five decades of Assad family rule. A crackdown by security forces on the peaceful pro-democracy movement that killed thousands of civilians prompted Jordan and most other Arab countries to shun Damascus. The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in November of the same year.

In recent years, however, some Arab countries have begun to restore ties with Damascus.

Jordanian media said Mr Al Safadi will also go to Turkey on Wednesday.

"Safadi will discuss during the two visits the human conditions and the humanitarian needs of the two countries," the agency said.

Jordan has sent aid planes and medical teams to Turkey and to Syrian regime areas after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit south-east Turkey and affected areas in north Syria.

Territory controlled by the regime and by rebels ― who have been fighting over it for more than a decade ― has been heavily damaged, but most of the destruction is concentrated in the rebel-held north.

In 2021, Russia mediated a rapprochement between the Syrian government and Jordan. The kingdom has been trying over the past four years to curb an increased flow of narcotics, particularly the stimulant known as Captagon, from Syrian regime areas to the north of the kingdom. The rapprochement, however, lost momentum when the drug trafficking showed no signs of abating.