Driver rams car into crowd in East Jerusalem, injuring six

A driver mowed through a crowd with his car in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, wounding at least six people, Israeli paramedics said.

The incident, suspected to be a deliberate attack, took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement.

Two children are among the injured, volunteer-based emergency medical services United Hatzalah was quoted by Israeli media as saying.

Israeli police said that the 'ramming attack' suspect was neutralised, a term authorities often use when a person is shot dead.

Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people and wounded at least three on January 27, in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as a capital of their future state.

- This is a developing story ...