Earthquake may have moved Turkey three metres, Italian seismologist says

The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday may have moved the country by three metres southwest, the head of Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology told the Italy24 outlet.

"It is as if Turkey had moved to the southwest and Arabia to the northeast," said Carlo Doglioni.

The earthquake's death toll has reached more than 8,000, with almost 6,000 people killed in Turkey and more than 1,220 dead in northwestern Syria.

Turkey sits above major fault lines bordering the planet's Anatolian Plate, Arabian Plate and Eurasian Plate, making it prone to earthquakes.

Dr Doglioni said: "What we call the Arabian plate moved about three meters along the northeast-southwest direction in relation to the Anatolian plate. We are talking about a structure in the border area between this world, that of the Arabian plate and that of the Anatolian plate."

He said more information was needed to draw a definitive conclusion.

Some tales of survival have been shocking, others devastating, even for rescuers with the White Helmets who have been operating for 11 years during the war in Syria.

"At least during air strikes, which have been horrific, we knew they would eventually stop and were targeting specific areas," Hamid Qatini, a veteran White Helmets rescuer now working with peers in northwestern Syria's most affected areas, told The National.

"Here, the damage is much greater and the feeling of helplessness is much stronger.

"They're both difficult situations, but the earthquake's devastation has been more difficult to deal with. Every time we rescue someone, we feel joy but we have seen very tragic scenes that will undoubtedly sink in later."

As aid pours into Turkey, with the first batch of aid from Egypt and the UAE arriving at Damascus airport, the UN said it is temporarily halting aid into northwestern Syria that flows from Turkey due to roads damaged in the quake.