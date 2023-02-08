Brother of former Algerian president Bouteflika given 12 years in jail for corruption

An Algerian has sentenced Said Bouteflika, the brother and special adviser of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to 12 years in jail in trial that has been described as “the corruption cartel” case.

The National Financial and Economic Criminal Division court also ordered him to pay a fine of nearly $60,000.

A number of businessmen were also convicted in the same case, the Algerian press service reported.

They include Mohieddine Tahkout and Ahmed Maazouz, who were sentenced to 15 years and 12 years in prison, respectively, and ordered to pay about $60,000 in fines.

Prosecutors had sought sentences ranging from three to 10 years in prison, as well as the confiscation of property, including real estate and embezzled money, including funds and assets that could have been transferred to relatives, spouses and children.

Said's brother was forced to resign as president on April 2, 2019, after an unprecedented wave of popular protests known as “Hirak” (Movement).

He was accused of fostering corruption during his 20-year rule, with many of his former advisers and close allies currently standing trial on charges related to the embezzlement of state funds.