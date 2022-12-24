Renewed clashes in Sudan's Darfur region leave at least seven dead

Ethnic clashes in Sudan's troubled region of Darfur have killed at least seven people, including an 11-year-old boy, and left nearly two dozen others wounded, local officials and state media said on Saturday.

The boy was burned alive when his family home was torched during the violence, which had started on Wednesday.

The other six people killed, included two men aged 72 and 75.

Read More UAE-led initiative provides clean water for Sudanese villages

The violence had begun at a locality near the South Darfur state capital Nyala.

"A group of herders riding camels and vehicles attacked the village of Amuri on Friday, leaving the locality burnt and four people killed," the official SUNA news agency said, adding that two more people were killed between Wednesday and Thursday.

Another person was killed when the fighting spread to nearby villages, where homes were "partially burnt" and stores looted, added the news agency, quoting a government statement.

Sudan's military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan who seized power in a coup in October 2021. AFP

Security forces travelling in all-terrain vehicles were dispatched to the area to contain the violence, SUNA said.

Officials said some villages remained under siege by armed Arab tribesmen on Saturday.

Ethnic clashes frequently break out in Darfur, a vast region that was devastated by a civil war in the 2000s that pitted ethnic African rebels against the Arab-dominated government of former dictator Omar Al Bashir.

The civil war led to the deaths of 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million others, according to UN figures.

Violence has significantly increased in Darfur since the military seized power 14 months ago, upending the country's democratic transition and creating a security vacuum.

The violence in Darfur, like elsewhere in Sudan, is invariably over land, water and pastures.

Violence in Darfur, neighbouring Kordofan and south regions have claimed nearly 900 lives and forced around 300,000 others to flee their homes this year, according to a UN report released earlier this month.