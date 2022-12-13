Antalya flooding damages hundreds of homes and businesses

Flooding in Turkey's agricultural province of Antalya has damaged 100 homes, 920 workplaces, almost 500 cars and 49 square kilometres of greenhouses, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

Officials warned residents against going outdoors and urged them to stay away from flooded streets where cars were being swept away by the moving water after a downpour which began on Sunday.

"It is estimated that there are around 50,000 to 55,000 acres of greenhouses in Kumluca with damage so far in 12,500 acres," Mr Soylu said. "The work continues to detect the damage."

• Kumluca ilçesinde dereler taştı

• Sel kent merkezine ulaştı

• Çok sayıda ev ve iş yerini su bastı



Antalya'da kuvvetli yağış sele neden oldu

Power cuts affected many households, state news agency Anadolu said. Agriculture in Antalya accounts for 20 per cent of the country's exports.

School classes were also suspended in the districts of Kumluca and Finike. No casualties have been reported so far.

"The only thing we would be grateful for is that we did not face loss of life," Mr Soylu said. "There was a heart attack but whether it was due to the flood or not is yet to be determined."

Authorities warned of more turbulent weather across 12 cities in Turkey on Tuesday.

"There were floods in many houses but thankfully, we did not lose lives," Kumluca governor Tekin Erdemir said. Roads and bridges were also damaged by the flash flooding, he said.

Mr Soylu said water was "up to the ceiling" in a car park, adding that hundreds of volunteers were helping with the clean-up efforts.

Antalya'nın Kumluca ilçesinde selden etkilenen cadde ve sokaklar havadan görüntülendi

Also in Kumluca, two fire engines were submerged while on a rescue mission to save people trapped in their homes after a stream overflowed.

"We found one, we are looking for the other," Antalya mayor Muhittin Bocek told Anadolu.