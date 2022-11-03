Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank and East Jerusalem amid election count

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and a Palestinian was shot dead after stabbing a police officer in East Jerusalem, Israeli police said on Thursday.

In Jerusalem's Old City, the man “pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers in his upper leg”, police said.

He was shot dead by two other police officers.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified 42-year-old Daoud Mahmoud Khalil Rayan as the man killed by Israeli forces.

The incidents come as votes are being counted in the fifth national elections in four years that are expected to see former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 72, make a comeback just over a year after he left office.

Mr Netanyahu is facing corruption charges which he denies.

If he wins, Mr Netanyahu is likely to form a coalition government with right-wing extremist ministers, such as Itamar Ben-Gvir who wants to take a tougher position on Palestinian attackers.

Former Israeli prime minister and leader of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara greet supporters in Jerusalem as Israelis went to the polls on Tuesday. EPA

“The time has come to restore security to the streets,” he said in a tweet on Thursday after the incidents. “The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be eliminated.”

This year has proved to be the deadliest for Palestinians in seven years with more than 130 people killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Israel said on Thursday it will remove checkpoints in and out of the West Bank city of Nablus after a wave of attacks by a group that calls itself the Lions' Den.

Israel's military said it concluded an operation in the West Bank that resulted in the arrest or killing of the group's top commanders.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast War and has since maintained military occupation of the territory and settled more than 500,000 Israelis there.

Additional reporting by agencies