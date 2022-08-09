Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Nablus raid

Israeli forces raided a house in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, killing three Palestinians including a senior militant commander, officials said.

At least 40 Palestinians were wounded, four of them seriously, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Soldiers blew up a house in the old town of the West Bank city, medical sources said.

The raid comes two days after a truce was agreed by Israel and Palestine following deadly fighting in Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of the three Palestinians.

An Israeli army statement said: "The terrorist Ibrahim Al Nabulsi was killed in the city of Nablus. It said that "another terrorist" who was staying at the house had also been killed.

Al Nabulsi was the commander of one of the West Bank's main militant groups, known as the Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, which operates under the ruling Fatah party.

"Israeli army and special forces are surrounding the house of a wanted man in Nablus. There is an exchange of fire," the army has said in an earlier statement.

Around other parts of Nablus, violence involving Israeli troops broke out as Palestinians threw stones.

Heavy gunfire rang out as dozens of Israeli military vehicles brought traffic to a standstill.

"A violent clash developed with dozens of rioters who threw stones and explosives at the forces, who responded by means of crowd dispersal and shooting," the army said. "Several injuries were confirmed.

"All the forces have left the city. There are no casualties to our forces."

Since March, Israeli forces have carried out a number of operations targeting extremists, in which at least 57 Palestinians have been killed, mostly in the West Bank.

The death toll includes suspected militants and non-combatants, among them Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual citizen, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

Attacks on Israeli targets have killed 19 people over the same period, most of them civilians inside Israel.

Three Israeli-Arab attackers have also been killed.