Israel sets election date as Knesset prepares to dissolve

Israeli MPs voted on Thursday to hold an early national election on November 1, a parliamentary spokesman said before a formal motion to dissolve the Knesset.

It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who led a broad but fragile coalition government that unravelled barely a year after taking office, announced on Wednesday that he would not run in the coming elections.

“I strived as prime minister to care for all citizens, regardless of who they voted for,” Mr Bennett said. “We proved this year that people with all different opinions can work together.”

Mr Bennett’s office said he would continue to serve as alternate prime minister in a caretaker government to be led by Yair Lapid, the architect of the coalition who is currently Foreign Minister.

Mr Bennett was once the leader of the main settler council for the occupied West Bank and remained opposed to Palestinian statehood, even after becoming prime minister at the head of a coalition that included left-wing parties.

His government took steps to improve economic conditions in the West Bank and Gaza but ruled out any return to the stalled peace process.

Mr Bennett sought to unite the country after a prolonged period of political gridlock that led to four elections in less than two years but in the end his own small party largely crumbled as members rebelled against his coalition.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu whipped up its right-wing base against Mr Bennett, accusing him of betraying them by forging an alliance with left-wing parties and even an Arab faction.

Mr Bennett’s speeches in the Knesset were regularly met with shouting and heckling from Mr Netanyahu's allies. His family received death threats.

Many expected Mr Bennett to step away from politics once the government fell.

In his address, he said Yamina would be led by Ayelet Shaked, a close ally who is Interior Minister in the outgoing government.

It is not clear whether the disarray in Yamina will help or hurt its natural allies on the right. If the party runs but fails to clear the electoral threshold, it could deprive Mr Netanyahu and his allies of a potentially crucial partner — or Ms Shaked could emerge as a kingmaker, much as Mr Bennett did.