Egypt and EU pledge to work closely against climate change

Egypt and the EU pledged on Wednesday to work together to realise global climate change goals, with the bloc saying it will “do its utmost” to help the coming Egyptian presidency of Cop27.

The pledge, made during a visit to Cairo by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, comes five months before the Cop27 meeting in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

Ms von der Leyen met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday.

She witnessed the signing of an agreement on increased sales to the EU of Israeli natural gas, liquefied in Egypt, to help the Europeans reduce their dependence on Russian gas.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Cairo on Wednesday. EPA

“Egypt and the EU will join efforts to maintain political momentum on the successful implementation of the Paris Agreement and ensure ambitious outcomes at Cop27,” a joint Egypt-EU declaration said.

“The EU will do its utmost to support the work of the Egyptian Cop27 presidency to forge a path towards a greater global ambition, and making substantial and equitable progress across all issues.”