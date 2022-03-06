Thirteen Syrian soldiers killed in former ISIS stronghold

Another 18 wounded in attack on military bus, says state media

Mar 06, 2022

Thirteen soldiers were killed in an ambush on a desert road near Palmyra in eastern Syria on Sunday, government media service Sana reported.

The news agency said 18 soldiers were also wounded in an attack that involved a variety of weapons.

Syrian soldiers are sometimes moved across country by bus, a high-risk mode of transport given the large concentration of men within a single unarmoured vehicle.

In January, ISIS militants fired rockets and an anti-aircraft gun at a bus travelling in the same area, killing five soldiers.

Five Syrian soldiers killed in desert bus attack

In October, 27 Syrian soldiers were killed when a bus in Damascus was blown up by two bombs. Two similar attacks in central Syria and in Damascus in January killed eight soldiers.

Palmyra, site of a Unesco World Heritage site that includes Roman ruins, was seized by ISIS in 2015 at the height of the country's civil war.

The city was retaken in March 2016 after Russia's intervention to assist Bashar Al Assad, only to fall back into ISIS hands in December 2016, before again being recaptured by government forces in January 2017.

Updated: March 06, 2022, 5:54 PM
SyriaISIS
