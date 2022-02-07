Iraq parliament session to elect president boycotted by parties

Country's constitution requires a president to complete government formation

A handout picture released by Iraq's Prime Minister's Media Office on January 9, 2022 shows Iraqi lawmakers attending the inaugural session of the parliament in Baghdad, three months after legislative elections. AFP
Sinan Mahmoud
Feb 7, 2022

Iraq's parliamentary session to elect a new president on Monday fell into disarray following a boycott by major political parties.

By late afternoon, quorum had not been reached to hold the vote with less than 60 MPs out of 329 in attendance.

The meeting in the Council of Representatives was then turned into a deliberative session where MPs discussed several issues such as agriculture and forming parliamentary committees.

The position for a new president will likely remain vacant until quorum can be made.

The Kurdish Democratic Party, the Sadrist Bloc and parts of the Shiite majority Co-ordination Framework said they would boycott the session because of competing demands on presidential candidates.

Hadi al-Amiri leader of the Badr Organisation attends an election rally, along with his Fatih bloc supporters, ahead of the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Hadi al-Amiri leader of the Badr Organisation attends an election rally, along with his Fatih bloc supporters, ahead of the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Sunni parties Taqadum and the Azm Coalition also said they would boycott the vote.

Hoshyar Zebari's nomination for Iraqi presidency suspended
Sadrist bloc to boycott Iraq parliament vote to pick next president

It is another setback for political momentum in Iraq following the contested outcome of an election in October.

Government positions, including the cabinet, cannot be formed without the president's nomination of the largest bloc in parliament, which then nominates the prime minister who must form the next government. The passing of the budget will now face even more economically damaging delays and political tensions are set to worsen.

Iraq's constitution requires that at least two thirds of MPs are in Parliament to pass legislation and elect members to high office.

Updated: February 7th 2022, 12:11 PM
IraqParliamentary Elections
