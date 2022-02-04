US approves weapons sales to Middle East allies

The US State Department has approved several potential weapons sales to Middle East allies, including Jordan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The approvals included the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Jordan at an estimated cost of $4.21 billion, the Pentagon's Defence Security Co-operation Agency said.

Read more US reaffirms commitment to UAE F-35 sale at Dubai Airshow

The State Department approved Jordan's request for 12 F-16 C Block 70 fighter jets, radios, targeting pods and associated munitions components, including guided missile tail kits. The prime contractor for the jets is Lockheed Martin Corp.

Saudi Arabia received approval to buy 31 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT) for as much as $23.7 million to upgrade its missile defence systems.

Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as US Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 15. AP

The proposed MIDS-LVT terminals will be installed on the kingdom's Terminal High Altitude Air Defence platforms, while the previously provided MIDS-LVT (BU1) terminals were installed on its PATRIOT missile defence system, the Pentagon said.

The UAE received approval to buy $30 million worth of spare and repair parts for its Homing All the Way Killer missile defence systems.

The Pentagon's Defence Security Co-operation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notifications do not indicate contracts have been signed or negotiations have concluded.