Egypt: Fire damages building in Cairo's historic district

No causalities have been reported and officials say the heritage area is intact

Witnesses said the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. Photo: Screenshot from Xtranews
Ahmed Maher
Jan 31, 2022

A large fire broke out in a residential building in a historic district of Egypt's capital, near the mosque of Al Hussein in Old Cairo.

Firefighters struggled for hours late on Sunday to bring the blaze under control, close to the tourist area of Khan El Khalili, as flames leapt high into the night sky.

At least one apartment was destroyed. Footage on state media showed emergency workers rescuing residents from the burning flat.

Fire crews were called out to one of the buildings of the Religious Endowments Ministry.

Fire at Cairo garment factory kills at least 20

It was still unclear what sparked the fire, but witnesses said it was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. There was no information on casualties.

Liquefied petroleum gas, supplied in cylinders, is the main fuel for cooking and heating in many Egyptian households.

The building is in the vicinity of the famous bazaar known as Khan El Khalili.

Fire crews were called out after flames took hold in one of the buildings close to Al Hussein Mosque. Photo: Screenshot from Xtranews

Fire crews were called out after flames took hold in one of the buildings close to Al Hussein Mosque. Photo: Screenshot from Xtranews

Khaled Salaheldin, a senior official at the Religious Endowments authority in Cairo, told the government-run Al Ahram newspaper that the fire was limited to one building.

"The historical area and Al Hussein mosque are completely intact," he said.

"The brave firefighters have painstakingly worked to extinguish the fire and rescue trapped residents.”

Al Hussein Mosque and mausoleum dates back to 1154. Shiite Muslims believe that the head of Al Hussein ibn Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, is buried there.

Updated: January 31st 2022, 5:44 AM
EgyptCairoMENA
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Lebanon's response to initiative to end rift with Gulf states studied
An image that illustrates this article Egypt: Fire damages building in Cairo's historic district
An image that illustrates this article Lebanon's Hezbollah says election to be held on timeStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Jordan's Arab Bank records 61% surge in 2021 profit amid continued economic recovery