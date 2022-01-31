Egypt: Fire damages building in Cairo's historic district

A large fire broke out in a residential building in a historic district of Egypt's capital, near the mosque of Al Hussein in Old Cairo.

Firefighters struggled for hours late on Sunday to bring the blaze under control, close to the tourist area of Khan El Khalili, as flames leapt high into the night sky.

At least one apartment was destroyed. Footage on state media showed emergency workers rescuing residents from the burning flat.

Fire crews were called out to one of the buildings of the Religious Endowments Ministry.

It was still unclear what sparked the fire, but witnesses said it was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. There was no information on casualties.

Liquefied petroleum gas, supplied in cylinders, is the main fuel for cooking and heating in many Egyptian households.

The building is in the vicinity of the famous bazaar known as Khan El Khalili.

Fire crews were called out after flames took hold in one of the buildings close to Al Hussein Mosque. Photo: Screenshot from Xtranews

Khaled Salaheldin, a senior official at the Religious Endowments authority in Cairo, told the government-run Al Ahram newspaper that the fire was limited to one building.

"The historical area and Al Hussein mosque are completely intact," he said.

"The brave firefighters have painstakingly worked to extinguish the fire and rescue trapped residents.”

Al Hussein Mosque and mausoleum dates back to 1154. Shiite Muslims believe that the head of Al Hussein ibn Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, is buried there.