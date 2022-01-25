Senior US official blasts Sudan's military over violence and warns of consequences

A leading US official who visited Sudan last week has blasted the country’s military leaders for the continuing use of violence against peaceful protesters and the arrest of pro-democracy activists.

Sudan’s military leaders would face consequences, Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee said late on Monday.

Ms Phee and the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield met Sudan’s army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and other leading generals when they visited Khartoum last week.

Gen Al Burhan led a coup three months ago that upended Sudan’s democratic transition.

The coup sparked a wave of mass street protests to demand civilian rule. The demonstrations have been met with deadly violence by security forces. At least 76 people have been killed and more than 2,000 wounded.

Three were killed on Monday, two in Khartoum and one in the city of Wad Medani, south of the capital.

Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Khartoum. Reuters

“After SE [special envoy] Satterfield and I met military leaders … they publicly committed to dialogue to resolve the current crisis,” Ms Phee wrote on Twitter. “Yet their actions – more violence against protesters, detention of civil society activists – tell a different story, and will have consequences.”

The US has been among the most vocal critics of the Sudanese military since the October 25 coup, suspending hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of aid. It has said there would be no resumption of aid until a civilian government is in office.