Iran's foreign minister says nuclear deal could be close

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said negotiators are close to a "good deal" as nuclear talks continue in Vienna.

In an interview on Sunday, Mr Amirabdollahian said the timeline on when an agreement would come to fruition was unclear as "whether or not we can reach that in the short term must be pursued on the other side".

"If they have good faith and serious will, everything is clear," he said.

Mr Amirabdollahian said he believed the US has "adapted to the realities of the scene".

Iran, the US and EU have been holding talks in Austria’s capital – along with China, Russia and the UK – in hopes of reaching a new deal to lift US sanctions and curb Tehran's nuclear programme.

The eighth round of the talks, which started after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi took office, has been focused on lifting crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Former president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and reinstated sanctions on Iran's economy.

A year after Mr Trump's decision, Iran abandoned the terms of the agreement, and began enriching uranium well above the agreed limits and increasing its installation of advanced centrifuges.

In Vienna, further optimism was expressed by Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, who acknowledged the differences among the parties were narrowing, signalling progress.

Russia's envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov echoed the optimism, but took to Twitter to stress that more time was still needed. He wrote: "We share this assessment. Progress is being made. But achieving the desired solution will require additional time and effort."

Negotiators in Vienna have not set a hard deadline for the talks, but all sides have acknowledged that time is running out on getting a deal.

Diplomats have indicated that the talks could end in the next few weeks, at the end of January or beginning of February.