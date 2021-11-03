Egypt's government to begin move to new capital in December

Egypt’s government will begin its move to the country’s New Administrative Capital (NAC) in December, a presidential statement said on Wednesday.

Once the finishing construction touches are added to the yet-to-be-named city’s government district, the nation’s civil servants will begin a six-month trial phase of the new premises, the statement said.

Though construction on the $45-billion city was slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, 98 per cent of the construction work in the city’s government district has been completed, NAC spokesman Khaled Husseiny told The National.

Work is ongoing at Egypt's New Administrative Capital in the east of Cairo. Reuters

Comprising 34 government buildings, which will house the 32 ministries of the nation’s cabinet along with two other state authorities, the government district has been designed in a markedly pharaonic style and is set to be the focal point of the new capital.

Mr Husseiny said civil servants’ move to the NAC will be staggered to ensure it is done as smoothly as possible.

“While we expect all ministries to move a number of their employees to their new premises in the new capital in December, many will also remain in Cairo until their colleagues are settled in”, he said.

The government’s move to the new capital was scheduled for early 2021, however, after being postponed until July of this year because of the pandemic, it was delayed again until the end of the year, amid unforeseen hold-ups with construction.

The new city is set to include a number of high-tech features, including solar panels on every roof and high levels of surveillance.

When complete, the city will house 6 million people, however expansions could push that number up to 7 million.