Power cut delays Lebanon Cabinet's vote of confidence

The Parliament in Beirut, where an expected vote of confidence in the newly formed Cabinet has been delayed. AP

Lebanon’s politicians, who gathered on Monday to give the newly appointed Cabinet their vote of confidence, were delayed by a power cut, a fallout of the economic woes facing the country.

Electricity was restored after 35 minutes.

The government of Najib Mikati, the third prime minister to be designated to lead a Cabinet after nearly a year of political paralysis, is expected to secure majority support to kick-start reforms to tackle the financial meltdown.

Potential backers include Iran-backed Hezbollah, its Shiite ally Speaker Nabih Berri’s Amal Movement, the Future Movement led by former prime minister Saad Hariri, the country’s top Muslim Sunni official, and the Free Patriotic Movement, the largest Christian party founded by President Michel Aoun and led by his son-in-law.

Only the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement's political rivals and the second-largest Christian party, are expected to oppose the government.

وصول صهريج مازوت إلى قصر الاونيسكو من أجل تأمين الكهرباء من خلال المولدات لتأمين انعقاد جلسة الثقة. pic.twitter.com/SPnZr4YSZM — Bassam Abou Zeid (@BassamAbouZeid) September 20, 2021

The vote of confidence comes less than a week after ministers approved a policy statement that says the government is committed to the implementation of reforms, a key condition of international powers and the International Monetary Fund to unlock financial support.

The statement said the Cabinet would seek to resume negotiations with the IMF and creditors after Lebanon’s first default last year.

The Cabinet will also prioritise solutions to Lebanon’s acute fuel shortages and power blackouts, which have crippled various industries and sparked violence over the lack of petrol and diesel to power generators.

Fuel shortages have worsened as the Central Bank cut its subsidies of vital imports of oil, gasoline and diesel, with the state-owned power company rationing its supply of electricity to a daily maximum of two hours.