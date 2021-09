Israeli army captures last two of six Palestinians who escaped from Gilboa prison

Israeli soldiers guard a fence leading to the occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters

The Israeli army recaptured early on Sunday the last two of six Palestinians who escaped a maximum-security prison two weeks ago.

Authorities had already arrested the other four and, in a tweet on Sunday, the Israeli military said the last two surrendered "after being surrounded by security forces that acted precisely based on accurate intelligence".

The men, Ayham Kamamji, 35, and Munadel Infeiat, 25, are members of the Islamic Jihad militant group.

They were arrested in a joint operation with counterterrorism forces in Jenin, in the West Bank, an army statement was cited as saying.

Officials said they were being interrogated.

Originally from Kafr Dan, near Jenin, Kamamji was arrested in 2006 and sentenced to life in prison for the kidnap and killing of a young Israeli settler, Eliahu Asheri.

Islamic Jihad said Kamamji suffered abdominal and intestinal illness in jail and was subject to "medical negligence" by prison authorities.

Infeiat, arrested last year, had been jailed multiple times previously for his role in the armed group, and was awaiting sentencing at the time of the escape.

The other four men recaptured last week included Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, the alleged mastermind of the escape, and Zakaria Zubeidi, a former militant leader of the Fatah movement.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200

THE SPECS Engine: 1.6-litre turbo Transmission: six-speed automatic Power: 165hp Torque: 240Nm Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation) On sale: Now

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

