Thousands flee as villages are flooded south of Sudan's capital

The flooding in the Goda area where authorities in Khartoum say at least 15,000 families have lost their homes. Photo: The National

Floods have inundated nearly 60 villages in a rural area south of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, forcing at least 15,000 families to flee their badly damaged homes and seek refuge on higher ground, two senior officials told The National on Thursday.

Police Brig-Gen Abdul-Jaleel Abdul-Raheem, spokesman for the national Civil Defence Forces, said the floods took place this week in the Gouda area in White Nile province, near the border with South Sudan.

He said torrential rains caused the White Nile to flood, but there were no reports of casualties. Some of the displaced were housed in tents and schools on higher ground, he added.

A senior local official, Al Waleed Amer Bahr, said a total of 56 villages were wiped out by the floods and put the number of people displaced at 20,000.

"Almost the entire area is under water. Dry land is very scarce now," he said. He complained that there was an acute shortage of tents to house the displaced and that there was a serious threat from water-borne diseases and swarms of mosquitoes attracted by the water.

The Gouda area is made up of small communities living in small villages surviving on farming and raising cattle. Mr Bahr said thousands remained stranded in their villages unable to move to dry lands and that rescue operations were hampered by the remoteness of the stricken area.

To the north in Khartoum, the streets of the city remained under water a week after heavy rainfall, with movement in the capital continuing to be significantly curtailed.

The city’s municipality sent trucks to main roads and the downtown area to pump water out of the streets, but most residential areas and outlying and side roads remained under water.

Sudan’s rainy season routinely brings havoc to the vast Afro-Arab nation, which has rickety or non-existing infrastructure. The lack of a drainage system in Khartoum, for example, often leads to flooding when it rains heavily there.

The rain also swells the Blue and White Niles and frequently causes them to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. Heavy rainfall on Ethiopia’s highlands, source of the Blue Nile, also contributes to the perils of Sudan's rainy season.

Mr Bahr said flooding from the nearby Blue Nile was partly to blame for what happened in White Nile province.

WHAT FANS WILL LOVE ABOUT RUSSIA FANS WILL LOVE

Uber is ridiculously cheap and, as Diego Saez discovered, mush safer. A 45-minute taxi from Pulova airport to Saint Petersburg’s Nevsky Prospect can cost as little as 500 roubles (Dh30).



FANS WILL LOATHE

Uber policy in Russia is that they can start the fare as soon as they arrive at the pick-up point — and oftentimes they start it even before arriving, or worse never arrive yet charge you anyway.



FANS WILL LOVE

It’s amazing how active Russians are on social media and your accounts will surge should you post while in the country. Throw in a few Cyrillic hashtags and watch your account numbers rocket.



FANS WILL LOATHE

With cold soups, bland dumplings and dried fish, Russian cuisine is not to everybody’s tastebuds. Fortunately, there are plenty Georgian restaurants to choose from, which are both excellent and economical.



FANS WILL LOVE

The World Cup will take place during St Petersburg's White Nights Festival, which means perpetual daylight in a city that genuinely never sleeps. (Think toddlers walking the streets with their grandmothers at 4am.) FANS WILL LOATHE

The walk from Krestovsky Ostrov metro station to Saint Petersburg Arena on a rainy day makes you wonder why some of the $1.7 billion was not spent on a weather-protected walkway.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200

Winner: Miqyaas, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Shanty Star, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Alkaamel, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Speedy Move, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m​​​​​​​

Winner: Quartier Francois, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

