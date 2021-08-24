Gazans launch incendiary balloons into Israel after air strikes

Israeli soldiers rest at an army post near the Israeli-Gaza border, south of Sderot, on Tuesday. AFP

Hamas-backed Palestinian activists on Tuesday launched a new wave of incendiary balloons into Israel from the Gaza Strip, further raising tension after a night of Israeli air strikes on the seaside territory.

The enemies have this week engaged in their heaviest cross-border hostilities since an 11-day war in May.

In the occupied West Bank, meanwhile, officials said a Palestinian teen was killed in a clash with the Israeli military.

The May war between Israel and Hamas militants ended with a ceasefire brokered by Egypt.

Since then, Gaza’s Hamas rulers have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in efforts to cement the truce.

Hamas wants Israel to lift a stifling blockade on Gaza, while Israel has demanded the return of two citizens and the remains of two soldiers.

Activists have launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel several times in recent weeks, setting fire to farmland on the other side of the border.

On Saturday, they held a violent protest along the Israeli border fence.

During the demonstration, a militant next to the fence pulled out a pistol and shot an Israeli soldier in the head at point-blank range.

The Israeli remains in critical condition. About two dozen Palestinians were also hit by Israeli fire.

The Israeli military said it was increasing its forces along the Gaza border and conducting extensive exercises.

The army said it would “act aggressively” towards any militant activity along the fence.

Early on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes on Hamas targets in response to incendiary balloons.

The Israeli military said that Hamas fired machineguns into Israel, leading to another air strike. No casualties were reported on either side.

But by the afternoon, the activists were launching balloons again.

“Our message is clear and explicit: this siege must be broken,” said one of the activists, who called himself Abu Omar. “We will not be intimidated by any threats.”

The violence has complicated the ceasefire efforts by Egypt, which closed its border with Gaza on Monday because of difficulties in negotiations.

It also has threatened to overshadow a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections.

The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza and has crushed the local economy.

Israel has tightened the blockade since the war, holding up deliveries of much-needed rebuilding materials.

Last week, Israel said it had reached an agreement with Qatar to resume monthly aid payments to Gaza’s poorest families.

The payments are to resume in the coming weeks, providing some relief to the impoverished territory.

In the West Bank, meanwhile, Palestinian authorities said a boy, 15, died after being shot in the head during clashes with soldiers in the northern city of Nablus.

The Israeli military said soldiers were carrying out an arrest raid in the Balata refugee camp when they came under attack from nearby rooftops by Palestinians who fired guns and threw large stone blocks.

The military said soldiers opened fire at a person who was about to drop a large rock on them. It was unclear whether the teen, identified as Imad Hashash, was that person.

Zombieland: Double Tap Director: Ruben Fleischer Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Four out of five stars

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

NINE WINLESS GAMES Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace (Oct 27, PL) Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (Oct 30, EFL) Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (Nov 02, PL) Vitoria Guimaraes 1-1 Arsenal (Nov 6, Europa) Leicester 2-0 Arsenal (Nov 9, PL) Arsenal 2-2 Southampton (Nov 23, PL) Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt (Nov 28, Europa) Norwich 2-2 Arsenal (Dec 01, PL) Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Dec 05, PL)

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

Martin Sabbagh profile Job: CEO JCDecaux Middle East In the role: Since January 2015 Lives: In the UAE Background: M&A, investment banking Studied: Corporate finance

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

