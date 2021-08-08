Iran's new president makes first Cabinet appointments

Ebrahim Raisi has two weeks to announce his remaining appointees and present the names before parliament for approval

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, front right, makes a speech after taking the oath of office in Tehran. Getty

Leila Gharagozlou
Aug 8, 2021

Iran's newly inaugurated president Ebrahim Raisi has appointed his first two Cabinet members.

Mohammad Mokhber was named first Vice President, while Gholamhossein Esmaili becomes Mr Raisi's chief of staff.

Mr Mokhber was director of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order and was part of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's executive staff.

Iran’s new president Raisi pledges national unity at swearing in ceremony

In the role, he established the Barakat Foundation, the Ehsan Foundation, the Barakat Knowledge Foundation and the Tadbir Economic Development Group.

A veteran of the Iran-Iraq War, the US imposed sanctions on him because of his role in the supreme leader's office.

Mr Esmaili is the former spokesman of Iran's judiciary branch and former head of the country's prison organisation.

Mr Raisi has two weeks to announce the rest of his Cabinet and present the names before parliament for approval. He is expected to make the rest of his appointments over the coming week.

Updated: August 8th 2021, 12:09 PM
