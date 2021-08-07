Almost 80% of Lebanese living in poverty, UN study reveals

Many Lebanese are struggling to obtain even basic provisions and services as the country is gripped by economic and political crises. AFP

Seventy eight per cent of Lebanon’s population is now living in poverty, according to a new report published by the UN that spells out the urgent humanitarian crisis facing the country.

The study, published by the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), puts Lebanon’s rate of extreme poverty on a par with Cameroon and Haiti.

It highlights a stark rise in both poverty, and extreme poverty – two of the most prevalent measures of deprivation – since 2020 and calls for $378.5 million in funding for an emergency response plan to help alleviate the crisis.

“In March 2021, 78 per cent of the Lebanese population (three million people) was estimated to be in poverty,” the report said.

This is a significant increase on the 55 per cent reported to be living below the poverty line in a similar report published last year.

“The multiple crises afflicting Lebanon have led to a severe deterioration in people’s standard of living," it said.

"Basic rights are being denied as people are unable to afford or access basic goods and services including health, food, education, electricity, water and wastewater management.”

The report also notes a drastic rise in extreme poverty, which the World Bank defines as people who are “severely deprived of basic human needs” – the most severe type of poverty.

“Extreme poverty – also known as 'food poverty' – increased threefold from 2019 to 2020, rising from 8 per cent to 23 per cent,” said the report.

Millions of Lebanese, plus Palestinian and Syrian refugee communities, have been affected by an economic crisis the World Bank has described as one of the worst in 150 years.

The Lebanese Lira has lost more than 90 per cent of its value since October 2019, leavening essentials such as food, fuel, and water unaffordable to many.

Electricity has become scarce, unemployment is soaring and long, meandering queues at petrol stations have become a common sight across the country.

Compiled by OCHA with the help of NGOs working in the country, the report spells out an emergency plan to deal with those suffering most from the crisis, while also warning of the worsening social consequences of the country’s dire humanitarian situation.

“Intra-communal tensions within Lebanese communities have worsened due to the shortage of basic essential goods and services," the report said.

"Tensions between host communities and refugees have similarly increased.

"Reports indicate growing forced evictions and occurrences of refugees being denied access to shops selling subsidised goods or having to pay for basic goods at increased prices.”

Last week, international donors, including France and the US, pledged $370 million in aid at a donor conference organised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The country’s humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by political stalemate, following the government’s resignation after the devastating explosion at Beirut port last year.

Lebanon could potentially unlock billions in international aid and support if it agrees to much-needed political and banking reforms.

However, this has been stymied by a stalemate among the country's politicians, leading to an impasse in creating a new government.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

