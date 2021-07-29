UAE: two-state solution is the only answer to situation in Palestinian Territories

The assertion came on Wednesday at the UN Security Council quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East

The UAE sees the only solution to the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories and Gaza Strip to be a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestine.

The assertion came on Wednesday at the UN Security Council quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

The UAE said the international community must help to maintain the recent ceasefire between Israel and militant groups in Gaza two months after an 11-day conflict. They said that efforts must be taken to prevent another violent outbreak and relaunch credible peace talks.

Such talks have stalled for more than a decade and there has been little movement in finding a solution to the decades-long conflict.

Before the debate, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said he welcomed attempts for peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians and hopes they will happen soon.

“We are in favour of dialogue and each side can bring to the table every issue and every disagreement,” Ambassador Gilad Erdan said. “The only way to promote peace is by direct dialogue, direct negotiations without any preconditions.”

The statement came days after the UN Human Rights Council appointed former head, Navi Pillay, to lead a three-person inquiry into systemic abuses in Israel and the occupied territories.

Ms Pillay will investigate abuses and their “root causes” in the decades-long conflict.

A commission of inquiry is the highest-level investigation that can be ordered by the council.

The decision to investigate was made during a special session of the council on May 27 to discuss the surge in violence between Israelis and Palestinians, including the latest war in Gaza.

The UAE also said that there must be a halt to all illegal practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territories that threaten the two-state solution and breach international law, including building and expanding settlements, confiscating and demolishing Palestinian property and forcibly displacing the population.

The UAE emphasised the importance of preserving the legal status of East Jerusalem and ensuring Palestinians can practise their religious traditions. It also called for Israel to respect the historic role of Jordan as the custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

The UAE drew attention to the “difficult humanitarian, political, and economic challenges facing the Palestinian people, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the obstruction of the political process” state news agency Wam reported.

The statement drew attention to the UAE’s donation of $840 million, between 2013 and 2020, to help Palestinian development and key services. This was, it said, in addition to $2.6 million in food aid sent to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as well as the more than 30 ambulances and medical assistance provided since the start of the pandemic.

“The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to continuing working with regional and international partners to end the cycle of conflict in the Middle East based on its belief that the people of the region deserve to enjoy a decent life in stable countries and secure societies, where tolerance and prosperity prevail, and in which people can realise their hopes and aspirations,” the statement said.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

