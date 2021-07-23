Lebanon energy minister travels to Baghdad to sign major deal

Vehicles queue for fuel near the coastal city of Qalamun in northern Lebanon amid severe fuel shortages. AFP

Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister has travelled to Baghdad to sign a last-ditch deal the government hopes will alleviate the country’s deteriorating energy crisis.

Sources at the Ministry of Energy confirmed to The National that Raymond Ghajar had arrived in the Iraqi capital on Friday alongside General Security Chief Maj Gen Abbas Ibrahim to sign the major deal with Iraq on Saturday.

The deal, it is hoped, will provide Lebanon with one million tons of Iraqi fuel and diesel to power the country’s ageing power plants.

In return, Lebanon will provide Iraq with a range of services, including agricultural and medical services, preventing Beirut from dipping into its dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The fuel will have to be refined in Iraqi refineries before it is shipped to Lebanon, as the country does not have refining capabilities.

A shortage of fuel in Lebanon has pushed much of the country into an energy crisis in recent months, with Electricite du Liban (EDL), the state power company, able to supply much of the country with only four hours of electricity per day, forcing widespread rationing.

This month, EDL closed two electricity plants amid fuel shortages, while huge snaking queues outside petrol stations have become a regular sight across the country.

The rationing has caused blackouts, with many being forced to use private generators to keep the power on. Yet even private generator suppliers have struggled to source fuel in recent weeks, with an increasing number of homes and businesses being left in the dark.

A statement from the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said that he had invited Mr Ghajar and Maj Gen Ibrahim in Baghdad to finalise the deal in a bid to resolve Lebanon’s electricity crisis before he travelled to Washington.

Mr Ghajar told The National this year that a fuel-for-in-kind-services deal had been under discussion for “two to three years".

At the time, he said the deal would involve Lebanon’s Central Bank depositing funds in a special account to be spent locally by Iraq.

“It’s not up to us; it’s up to them to decide what to do with the money,” he told The National in April.

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Indian origin executives leading top technology firms Sundar Pichai Chief executive, Google and Alphabet Satya Nadella Chief executive, Microsoft Ajaypal Singh Banga President and chief executive, Mastercard Shantanu Narayen Chief executive, chairman, and president, Adobe Indra Nooyi Board of directors, Amazon and former chief executive, PepsiCo

