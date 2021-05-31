Great art possesses the power to silence a room. That's literally the premise of Lotte Raun's company that creates, among other products, sound-absorbing artworks. It all started when Raun and her family shifted into a villa in Dubai, a move she hoped would reduce what she calls "the invisible problem" of echo in her stairwell.

"Being Scandinavian, I love minimal interior design with little but well-picked furniture and only a few textiles," says the mother-of-two from Denmark. "However, our house was not built with acoustics in mind; every single sound would bounce around and take for ever to disappear … it made me feel uncomfortable and tired somehow."

So Raun, 36, drew on inspiration and guidance from her home country, where most accommodation incorporates acoustic ceilings or walls. After a few prototypes, she devised an arty solution that has since evolved into a business aptly named Mute: acoustics, and makes artworks that absorb sounds.

Raun, whose background is industrial design, worked with local suppliers to create “acoustic pictures” featuring photos of her young children, which absorb excess sound on the stairwell while contributing to, rather than compromising, the decor of her Arabian Ranches villa. “They hang there on the wall, beautiful canvas prints, but absorb all sound waves hitting their surface.”

When visitors began appreciating this practical art, Raun decided to launch her first solo business last May. It proved fortuitous timing.

Noise solutions for those working from home

Mute Picture canvases installed in the dining room of a home in Sustainable City to help absorb excess sound. Courtesy Mute

As the pandemic pushed more people towards working from home, the demand for better domestic office spaces also increased. When Raun's full-time job succumbed to the crisis, she opted to focus on Mute, to help more people solve their noisy home issues.

“Often it was not the client who experienced the problem directly,” she says. “Instead, it was the people on the other side of the screen during the Zoom or Teams meeting who complained sound was bad and full of echo or reverb, which severely degraded speech intelligibility.”

The canvases of her Mute Pictures creations are "acoustic transparent", allowing sound waves to reach an acoustic core that absorbs and turns them into micro vibrations. Buyers can customise their own images or choose from a catalogue, which also gives UAE photographers a fresh outlet for their work.

Quote Traffic noise or construction noise coming through windows or doors is a problem for many in the UAE

“We believe that acoustics and aesthetics go hand in hand,” says Raun. “For picture products, we have created a collection of simple images that can be printed on the canvas, and we thought it would be a great idea to support local artists and photographers.”

Mute Pictures are made in Dubai, with frames produced in-house in Jebel Ali. The acoustic canvas prints come from a local supplier and any image can be used, such as personal photos for home or branding in the case of corporate clients. Canvases are easily replaceable if owners wish to update.

Raun says her clientele thus far has been a mix of “boardroom and dining room”, but the demand for noise solutions has led to her recruiting three employees, with another two expected to join the company later this year.

Soundproof walls

The product range has also extended to embrace more solutions for residential and commercial spaces. “The indoor acoustic problems here are too big to solve with Mute Pictures alone,” says Raun. “So we decided to launch Mute Felt, sound-absorbing felt panels for the walls and ceiling, which are lighter and more cost-effective [per square metre] than pictures.”

The fabric in question is a soft and porous material made from recycled plastic bottles and can be used to cover more surface area in a room.

Mute is also preparing to release products that will handle intrusive sounds from building exteriors, namely Mute Curtain and Mute Seals.

“Traffic noise or construction noise coming through windows or doors is a problem for many in the UAE, so these are being launched to enable people to enjoy their sleep,” says Raun.

Larger projects always start with an acoustic assessment of the space using a dedicated sound device to measure the reverb time; specifically, how long it takes for a sound to disappear.

“Once the Mute Picture and Mute Felt is installed, we do another measurement to quantify the effect,” says Raun. “It is our way of making the invisible problem more visible for the client and ourselves.”

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km