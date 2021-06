Derm Assist: New Google AI tool can help people identify skin conditions

Google has announced a new artificial intelligence tool that aims to help people identify skin, hair and nail conditions.

Unveiled at the Google I/O conference, the Derm Assist tool uses images uploaded by patients to identify possible abnormalities. It is expected to launch later this year.

Quote The tool is not intended to provide a diagnosis ... we hope it gives you access to authoritative information

According to Google, the AI tool recognises 288 skin conditions, but the technology major made it clear that it should not be used as a substitute for a medical diagnosis. The company revealed that there are 10 billion searches for skin, hair and nail issues on its search engine annually.

"The tool is not intended to provide a diagnosis," a Google representative said, " rather we hope it gives you access to authoritative information so you can make a more informed decision about your next step."

To access the tool, users will sign in to their Google accounts and upload images of the medical condition in question to the Derm Assist website. They will also answer a series of questions about their symptoms.

Google AI tool Derm Assist will help patients identify skin conditions. Courtesy Google

The condition is then analysed by an AI model, which will generate a list of possible matching conditions, taking the patient closer to a diagnosis. The tool will be free to use and has been in the building for three years.

“Skin diseases as a category are an enormous global burden – people are turning to Google to research their skin concerns,” said Dr Peggy Bui, product manager at Google Health and an internal medicine specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. "Most cases are curable, but half the world’s population faces a critical shortage of dermatologists."

According to Google, of the 10 billion annual searches, only 13 per cent of people correctly self-diagnose.

The announcement of the Derm Assist tool comes during Skin Cancer Awareness Month, as it's a cancer many argue does not get talked about as much as it should, considering melanoma is in the top five of the most fatal cancers.

According to the American Cancer Society, which charts cancer rates across 185 countries, in 2020 more than a million people were diagnosed with non-melanoma cancer, contributing to nearly 64,000 deaths. And almost 325,000 instances of melanoma cancer were found, with 57,000 cases proving fatal.

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

