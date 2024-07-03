Airport anxiety: How not to feel overwhelmed from check-in to baggage claim

With their bustling crowds of people, speaker announcements for final boarding to far-flung destinations and the thrill of travel in the air, airports can be an exciting place to be. Yet there are many who face a condition dubbed “airport anxiety”, for whom the whole journey from check-in to boarding can be fraught with panic.

Not to be confused with the fear of flying – although the two can go hand in hand – airport anxiety is a specific feeling that arises from having to adhere to strict timings and deadlines, remembering and keeping safe various documentation, looking out for children and family members, and dealing with crowded spaces, especially during peak travel times.

“Airport anxiety is more common than you would think,” says Dr Ruhil Badiani, family physician, Cornerstone Clinic.

“They are busy, crowded mini-cities with many people rushing around determined to reach somewhere. For people with a fear of flying, there might be anticipatory anxiety about getting on the plane.”

She adds: “For people with social anxiety, a history of trauma, those who are neurodivergent and especially for people with sensory processing issues, seeing a lot of people, feeling a lot of stimulation, hearing a lot of noise, and experiencing flickering lights and just a lot of moving bodies can be overwhelming. If you are travelling with young children, the anxiety can be even worse.”

'Airport life' versus everyday life

Crowds, queues and strict deadlines can all contribute to experiencing airport anxiety. Photo: Phil Mosley / Unsplash

With so many different flights, nationalities, destinations and travellers feeling the effects of different time zones, the airport can seem like an enclosed world in and of itself.

“Airport life feels distinct from everyday routines due to a person not being used to the environment,” says Dr Salman Kareem, specialist psychiatry, Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens. “Normal residential or workplace environments allow greater personal control over one's activity and schedule. But in airports, there are strict airline schedules and procedural requirements, leaving no scope for time adjustment. Plus, the airport is a place where we must follow the rules as per their requirements.”

He adds: “While not recognised as a distinct clinical diagnosis, airport anxiety can be considered a specific manifestation of generalised anxiety, travel phobia or claustrophobia.”

For guests with hidden disabilities,our line staff are trained to assess the situation and provide tailored assistance Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer, Dubai Airports

Seeing fellow travellers and those in transit eating dinner at 7am or breakfast at 10pm, sleeping mid-morning and shopping at all hours, too, can mess with a person's perception of what is “normal” to them in their current time zone.

“The airport is a transitional space between two destinations and can feel like it is neither here nor there,” says Dr Badiani. “This contributes to a feeling of disconnection from the normal routine of everyday life. When you are at the airport, you are also often more alert and conscious of your surroundings due to having to navigate your way around check-ins, security and boarding. This heightened awareness can make the experience different from the everyday mundane.

“The anticipation of the fight, isolation from everyday activities and the emotional stress all make ‘airport life’ feel very different to the normal.”

Stressful areas for travellers

Baggage claim has been revealed as one of the biggest stress points for travellers. Photo: Rach Teo / Unsplash

A 2019 study on airport anxiety by Priority Pass found that the top five fears people had while travelling were: getting stuck on the way to the airport, losing baggage, missing boarding, losing a passport and delays. The most stressful area of the airport, meanwhile, was baggage collection.

“The baggage check-in process can be stressful, especially with concerns about overweight luggage,” says organisational psychologist Nityashri Bhatt. “Waiting in long lines and hoping to get a good seat neighbour on a long-haul can add to the tension, too. Bright lights, loud noises and frequent announcements can overwhelm the senses.”

What to do if you feel overwhelmed at the airport

Whether simply feeling like you need a momentary timeout or experiencing a full-on panic attack, it’s important to seek help. Sharing your feelings with a travel companion is a proven way to alleviate stress, along with breathing exercises and focusing on eating or drinking something.

“A panic attack is a brief and intense episode of anxiety,” says clinical psychologist Dr Jade Sayers. “The good thing is that panic attacks usually last only between five and 20 minutes, so the first thing to know is that this will pass. If you start to feel panicked in an airport, the first thing to notice is who is around; are you travelling with anyone who can support you through this?”

If you’re travelling alone, seek out a quiet space away from crowded areas or approach airport staff who will be able to help you.

Allow ample time to reach the airport, wear comfortable clothing, remain hydrated and get adequate sleep beforehand Dr Salman Kareem, specialist psychiatry, Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens

“Our medical facilities and response teams are available 24/7 and our Guest Experience Ambassadors (GXAs) are situated across the airport to guide guests to the nearest medical centre or pharmacy,” says Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer of Dubai Airports. “For guests with hidden disabilities, identified by wearing a sunflower lanyard, our GXAs and front-line staff are trained to assess the situation and provide tailored assistance. This may include escorting them to a quieter area or calling for paramedics if necessary.”

Sayers adds: “Focus on your senses: what can you see around you? What can you hear, touch, smell or taste? Move your body, even if it’s stamping on the spot, visualise a safe place or listen to some music or use an affirmation such as 'this will pass'.”

Reduce airport anxiety by planning ahead

The most effective way to lessen stress and anxiety around travel is to be as prepared as possible. Pre-booking transport to the airport, keeping passports to hand, having printed and digital versions of documents, checking-in online and having plenty of toys and snacks to keep little ones entertained are all easily manageable ways to feel more organised ahead of your flight.

Travellers should also take advantage of any additional services they can book such as early baggage collection. “During travel peak periods, we advise guests to stay updated with the latest travel regulations for their destination,” says Al Joker.

“Familiarising themselves with airline baggage regulations, streamlining security by placing metal items in their hand luggage, using Smart Gates for quicker passport control, and packing necessary travel documents and power banks in hand luggage can significantly reduce stress.”

He adds: “For guests with hidden disabilities, we recommend using the online Travel Planner available on our website before their trip. This tool aids in planning their journey and understanding the offerings available at Dubai Airports.”

Arriving early to lessen time anxiety and familiarising yourself with the processes is key. “To reduce airport stress, passengers should allow ample time to reach the airport, plan by understanding visa and boarding processes, pack light, if possible, wear comfortable clothing, remain hydrated, and practise relaxation techniques throughout,” says Dr Kareem. “Getting adequate sleep beforehand is also crucial.”

As Dr Sayers puts it: “We cannot control or know everything, but the aim here is being as prepared as we can be.”