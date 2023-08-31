Be at one with nature as AlUla Wellness Festival returns in October

The AlUla Wellness Festival in the historical Saudi city is set to return this year, taking place from October 19 to November 4.

Organised by AlUla Moments, the two-week festival features an array of workshops and activities aimed at promoting wellness, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the ancient city.

This year's festival, which is its third, will include the Five Senses Sanctuary, a retreat curated to “engage and stimulate all five senses, immersing attendees in a holistic journey of self-discovery and personal transformation”, the organisers said.

The festival includes a silent hike. Photo: AlUla Moments

Corporate groups, friends and families are all welcome to attend the retreat.

AlUla, located in the Hejaz region in western Saudi Arabia, is known for its picturesque landscapes, prominently showcasing Islamic structures as well as pre-Islamic Semitic civilisations. Its focus on nature makes it an apt location for a wellness festival.

Aside from the signature retreat, other activities include detox packages, with a combination of spa, exercise and eating plans for three or five days, as well as a four-night retreat for couples.

A dose of culture is also on the cards. At the AlJadidah Arts District, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama will showcase an art installation called Brilliance of the Souls. Guests can also partake in a heritage restoration experience, where they will learn about mud brick dwellings and the people who once called them homes.

The Brilliance of the Souls installation by Yayoi Kusama. Photo: AlUla Moments

Then there are workshops on gardening and other environment-related activities. The last part of the festival is a 4km silent hike traversing the breathtaking stretch of the AlUla desert.

A full calendar of events and details of the international wellness coaches who will be leading the various workshops is yet to be revealed.