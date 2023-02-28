How quiet thriving replaced quiet quitting as the workplace coping strategy

Last year, quiet quitting became a trend in a long line of workplace strategies implemented by Gen Z.

Quiet quitting is characterised by putting a minimal amount of effort into the working day — not answering work calls or emails outside of office hours and refusing to take on additional tasks without remuneration.

While the approach instigated many interesting discussions, many of its core components proved difficult to implement if people wanted to retain their jobs. Enter quiet thriving.

A term coined by psychotherapist Lesley Alderman in an article for The Washington Post at the end of last year to describe a new approach to work, quiet thriving is aimed at helping people get the most from their jobs, even if they hate them.

The drawbacks of the ‘bare-minimum’ approach

“The pandemic forced all of us to be in our homes for weeks on end, allowing many to spend time in reflection, question their life choices and habits, and ask what is their life purpose,” says Emma Burdett, founder of Women in Leadership Deliver, or Wild.

“The trend we saw when things started to get back to some sort of normality was many people quitting the corporate world to start their own ventures, allowing them the freedom and creativity they craved. Those who weren’t quite ready to take the plunge entered a mental space of quiet quitting, whereby demotivated and uninspired employees who had quit in their heads were mentally removed from their roles.”

While it sounds good in practice, doing the bare minimum at work also resulted in practitioners entering a negative feedback loop, in which disengaging with the work day led to feelings of alienation and unfulfillment, which then led them to distance themselves further.

Further, while quitting a job that doesn’t make you happy is the obvious solution, with mortgages and bills to pay, along with the increased cost of living, resigning without a new role lined up is rarely feasible.

Easy steps for quietly thriving at work

Taking time for lunch breaks and developing relationships with colleagues can help to improve a role that has gone stale. Photo: Redd F / Unsplash

It may sound dissonant to believe that enjoyment can be found in a job you’re not particularly interested in, but at its core, quiet thriving is about making the best of a situation until you find a more suitable role.

Building relationships with your boss and colleagues, taking regular breaks, including that all-important lunch hour and speaking up when you need help can all help to improve your work life.

“Taking regular breaks throughout the day can help to clear your mind and refocus your energy,” says Nesma Mahmoud, clinical psychologist at Priory Wellbeing Centre. “Additionally, it may be helpful to talk to your manager or supervisor about your workload. Your employer may be able to provide additional resources or support that could help you to stay organised and on track during very busy periods.”

Mohamad Naamani, also a clinical psychologist at Priory Wellbeing Centre, adds: “It’s time to normalise regular breaks at work without any blame, shame or guilt. We all have a right to practise adequate self-care, which should be integrated into our lives and not seen as a luxury.

“Breaks give employees time to process information, make connections and develop solutions naturally.”

Sorting apathy from unhappiness

Burdett adds: “Having been through similar phases myself, I don’t think there is anything worse than to have mentally checked out of what we do. Work is something we should enjoy as we spend a lot of time in the office and in our job role.”

Every job, no matter how satisfying, will have moments that make you question your choices. During these times, it’s important to understand what made a particular moment dissatisfying, whether it was being asked to take on tasks you find overwhelming, an interaction with a colleague, or feeling undervalued.

In her 2022 book Don’t Call it Quits: Turn the Job You have into the Job You Love, Shana Lebowitz Gaynor writes: “When you’re feeling stuck in your job and miserable every weekday morning, it’s easy to assume that everything stinks — and will never get better. This is rarely true.”

Burdett says: “Of course, we all have down days, we are human after all, but when we feel stuck, unfulfilled and have a sense of apathy, it's time to move on and seek a new role. It's also time to go if we are in a toxic environment. I see a lot of this in large firms. Nothing is worth your health and well-being.”

How to quietly thrive your way to job satisfaction

Finding an impartial mentor or approaching your boss about projects that may interest you are some ways to quietly thrive. Photo: Samsung UK / Unsplash

Even if you’re busy scouring LinkedIn, writing cover letters and filling out application forms, thriving in your existing role will stand you in better stead for your new role. It’s also important to focus on thriving outside of your work life as a way to figure out your career path.

“I am a big believer that how you start your day will set you up for success all around,” says Burdett. “Ultimately, success is an inside job; we must fill ourselves up to ensure focus, motivation and happiness.”

She suggests starting your day by setting aside 30 minutes for a calming activity, such as journaling, meditation or listening to an inspiring podcast, and working with a life or business coach or impartial mentor to sort through your options.

One of the easiest ways to quietly thrive is to speak to your boss to find out if there are any upcoming opportunities or projects that may inspire you in the workplace.

“A good relationship with your boss can support mental well-being as this will help foster an overall healthier approach to work, and help reduce the chances of stress and anxiety when lines of communication are open and trusted,” says Namaani.

Burdett adds: “Join an already established network, one where you will resonate with like-minded people with similar interests. It’s important to build our own networks internally and externally, and sometimes we simply need to get out of our comfort zone and try new things.”